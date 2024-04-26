Research Analysts Set Expectations for KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.47 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

