Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1 %

MUSA opened at $420.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.56 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $267.93 and a 1-year high of $430.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

