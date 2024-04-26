W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

