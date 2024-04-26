Scotiabank Raises AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.50

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 647,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AT&T by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.