Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $73,000 Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 348.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after buying an additional 305,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,434,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $34.93 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.6516 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HESM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

