Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 778.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
