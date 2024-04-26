Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 14,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

POFCY stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.