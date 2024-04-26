A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

