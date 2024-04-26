Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Akbank T.A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

