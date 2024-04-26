Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $860.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $875.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $807.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $882.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.28. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

