BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

