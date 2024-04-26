DA Davidson Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.