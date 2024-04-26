Methanex (TSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48, reports. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

