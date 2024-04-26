Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 402.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

