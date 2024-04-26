Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 492.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 247,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.