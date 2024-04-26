Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

