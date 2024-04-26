XYO Price Hits $0.0080 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $108.17 million and $1.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,113.34 or 0.99891567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00096791 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00802995 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,139,574.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

