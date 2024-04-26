Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.6 %

Five Below stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.