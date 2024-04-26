Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.62 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$290.97 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 0.96. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 233.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

