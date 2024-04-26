Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capreit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

