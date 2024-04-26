Atb Cap Markets Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.46.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.72 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

