Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.69.

Parkland Trading Up 0.9 %

Parkland stock opened at C$43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.29 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.57.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.