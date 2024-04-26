Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Decreased by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.87.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

