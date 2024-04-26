Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$79.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of C$34.04 million during the quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

