Hovde Group Lowers South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $32.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

SPFI opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $435.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $810,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $810,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,658,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

