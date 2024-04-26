Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

