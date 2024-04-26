JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JKS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $23.09 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

