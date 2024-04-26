Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

Shares of Relx stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

