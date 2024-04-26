Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

OESX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

