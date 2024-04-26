Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

