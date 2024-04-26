Berenberg Bank Lowers Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 3,390

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,550 ($43.85) to GBX 3,390 ($41.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.61) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,035 ($37.49).

GRG opened at GBX 2,706 ($33.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,946.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,626.42. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($35.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.06) dividend. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,460.43%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.07), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($613,362.03). In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,220.73). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.07), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($613,362.03). 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

