Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,185,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 161,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

