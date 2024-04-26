Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

