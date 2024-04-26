Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 486.88 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of £376.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,409.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.44. Warpaint London has a 52 week low of GBX 214.70 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 506 ($6.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W7L shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

