Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 22nd

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

