Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.8 %

Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 54.81 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.12 and a beta of 0.25. Greencoat UK Wind has a one year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,562.50). Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

