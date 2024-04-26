United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Rentals to earn $46.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $690.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.87. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.21.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

