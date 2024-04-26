Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

