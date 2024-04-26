ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

