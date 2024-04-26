Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $759.05 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Kava has a total market cap of $759.05 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00054903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,357 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

