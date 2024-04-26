Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.22.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

