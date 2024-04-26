Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Shares of PBAM stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.22.
About Private Bancorp of America
