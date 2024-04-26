Citigroup Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $162.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $166.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,831,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

