KeyCorp Increases ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $58.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. ATI has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 449,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 94,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

