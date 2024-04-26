Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
