Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $20.97 on Monday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

