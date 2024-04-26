NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NTST stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 154.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

