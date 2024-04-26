Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Buys C$64,610.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTG stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

