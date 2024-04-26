Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 490 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70.

On Friday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70.

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $441.38 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.88 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.40.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

