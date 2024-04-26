Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) & Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Critical Review

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Shattuck Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $235.60 million 1.00 $21.59 million $0.46 10.61 Shattuck Labs $1.66 million 279.67 -$87.30 million ($2.05) -4.77

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology 9.16% 58.21% 10.40% Shattuck Labs -5,268.44% -63.08% -56.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.3% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puma Biotechnology and Shattuck Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.50%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Shattuck Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine. It also develops alisertib, a small molecule inhibitor of aurora kinase A for the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company sells its products through specialty pharmacy and distributor networks. It has license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neratinib (oral), neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and related compounds; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of alisertib, as well as sub-license agreements with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., Medison Pharma Ltd., Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. Shattuck Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.