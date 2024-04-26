Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE VOR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Vor Biopharma worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

